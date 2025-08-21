Corruption a key hurdle in energy sector

Speakers call for transparent, accountable pricing

Speakers at a discussion yesterday said the energy pricing formulas, including gas and electricity, remain a controversial issue, with limited participation from consumers.

They said energy pricing must be transformed into a justice-based, democratic system aimed at eliminating corruption to safeguard energy security.

The utility providers, including the Bangladesh Power Development Board, Desco, DPDC, and Titas Gas, should also be transformed into transparent, accountable, and consumer-focused institutions, they added.

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) organised the discussion on their proposed "Bangladesh Energy Transition Policy 2024" at Dhaka University.

Prof Tanzimuddin Khan, a member of the University Grants Commission, said the country's energy structure is mostly fossil fuel-dependent and largely controlled by foreign companies, making energy security unattainable.

"It is unfortunate that even after the new government has completed one year in office, the local and foreign groups who have been looting people's money couldn't be brought to book," he said, adding that vital state structures remain under foreign control.

"Unless action is taken against these profiteers, the energy sector will not be free from corruption," he added.

Energy adviser of CAB Prof M Shamsul Alam said they have filed at least 15 cases before the High Court to address injustices in the energy sector. "Despite powerful vested interests, we are continuing our efforts to hold the sector accountable," he said.

Mohammad Wahid Hossain, chairman of the Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council, said although the government provides subsidies to ensure energy rights for all, they often fail to reach the poor and marginalised. Instead, opportunists capture the benefits.

CAB treasurer Prof Manjur-e-Khoda Torofdar chaired the discussion, while students from different departments of Dhaka University shared their thoughts on energy justice.