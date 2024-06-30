Corruption, capital flight key concerns

Speakers tell event

Corruption and capital flight are the two main concerns of the country, said speakers at a press conference yesterday.

Capital flight, in economics, occurs when assets or money rapidly flow out of a country.

EquityBD and other civil society organisations arranged the event at the Economic Reporters' Forum auditorium.

They demanded the formation of a public expenditure review commission to stop graft.

They also said yearly income tax evasion is nearly $25 billion, which is four times the per capita health allocation.

Md Ahsanul Karim, director of COAST Foundation, called for a review commission to combat corruption, an inter-country bank transparency agreement to halt capital flight and black money, mandatory annual asset and bank statement submissions for dual nationals, and cessation of unnecessary public expenditures instead of subsidy reductions.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, chief moderator of EquityBD, suggested that stopping the $25 billion income tax evasion could double the social safety net for the poor or quadruple per capita health spending.

He advocated for reinstating annual wealth statements for civil servants and imposing capital punishment for corruption.

Among others, Iqbal Faruk of Water Keepers Bangladesh, ASM Badrul Alam of Bangladesh Kriskak Foundation, Mir Mohammad Ali, associate professor of Shere-Bangla Agricultural University, Ibnul Syed Rana of NDF, and Mizanur Rahman of Economic Reporters' Form spoke.