‘Corrupt officials must be fired, not just transferred’

Momen says their assets should be auctioned off

The corrupt individuals should be dismissed from their jobs, said former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, adding that they are enemies of the people and the country.

"Transferring the officials accused of corruption cannot be an effective punishment. Rather, there should be an actual account of the assets of the person accused of corruption; the assets need to be confiscated and auctioned off and the individual promptly sacked," he wrote on Facebook yesterday

"Remember, the government job is their biggest and most powerful asset," wrote the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Asked about his Facebook post, Momen said corruption had been so pervasive that it was a matter of shame for the country.

The laws are framed in a way so as to not hold government officials accountable. A section of government officials don't serve the people unless they are bribed, he said.

All government officials need to report their income and expenses every year, he said.

"Corrupt politicians collude with corrupt officials. They cannot do it without the support of the government officials," the former bureaucrat said.

"The ill-gotten money does not stay in the country. It is laundered abroad. This cannot go on because it is harming the national interest," he added.

Asked if he would place a bill to amendment the laws governing government officials and employees, he said he would work towards this with other MPs.