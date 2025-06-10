Correction centre to be set up at Kashimpur Women’s Jail: home adviser

A correction centre will be set up inside Kashimpur Women's Central Jail to help inmates engage in income-generating activities, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today.

Speaking to reporters around 1:00pm in front of the jail, he said, "There will be a correction centre in the prison. They will be able to work here. They will be able to earn an income by working. They will be able to give this income to their families. We are working on this."

The adviser also said he had personally checked the food in the prison.

"There are two types of food in the prison. One is for those who are under trial, the other is for those who have been tried. No one has complained to me about food today," he said.

He said that most of the detained women were "involved in drugs", adding that "people should be made aware. We should write against drugs."