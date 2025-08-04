Core aim of July Uprising was to dismantle the discriminatory fascist system: President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today said the fascist roots must be uprooted and the spirit of July be fully realised to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh.

"The July Uprising was an outburst of the youth and the masses against longstanding deprivation, misrule, corruption, looting, enforced disappearances, killings, abductions, the denial of voting rights and all forms of oppression and tyranny," said the president in a message marking the July Mass Uprising Day.

The core aim of the July uprising was to dismantle this discriminatory fascist system, restore democracy, empower the people, and ensure freedom of expression, he added.

The president expressed the hope that the aspirations of the July uprising will be reflected in the reform process and a new Bangladesh based on justice and equality will emerge through a true democratic transition.

"Today is the historic July Uprising Day. On this day in 2024, students, workers, and the people united in collective resistance against the discriminatory state system and fascist misrule and achieved a decisive victory," said the president.

He extended his greetings and congratulations to the freedom-loving students and people of the country.

He also paid deep homage to all the martyrs of the July Uprising who made the ultimate sacrifice in the struggle to free the country from authoritarian misrule.

He prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed souls.

"I remember with profound gratitude the sacrifices and contributions of all the brave July fighters who were injured, became disabled, or lost their eyesight in the uprising," said President Shahabuddin.

He said ensuring justice for the families of the martyrs and the injured is a sacred responsibility of the state. The state remains committed to fulfilling this responsibility, he added.

He wished all the programmes taken on the occasion of July Mass Uprising Day a grand success.