Cops use water cannons to disperse protesting dismissed BDR members in Kakrail

Police used water cannons and fired sound grenades to disperse dismissed members of Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), now known as Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and their family members after they blocked the road in front of Kakrail Mosque this morning.

Police barred them when they were marching towards the chief adviser's residence, Jamuna.

Traffic movement in the area came to a halt due to the blockade.

Screengrab

Witnesses said the dismissed BDR personnel and their families have been demonstrating in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh for over two weeks, pressing a three-point demand that includes reinstatement of their jobs and renaming BGB back to BDR. Many BDR members and their family members also joined the protest this morning.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

Around 11:15am, the protesters began marching towards Jamuna via Matsya Bhaban. Police initially tried to intercept them near Shahbagh, but they continued moving forward, witnesses said.

A police team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Division, Masud Alam, set up a barricade near Matsya Bhaban, but the protesters broke through and continued towards Kakrail.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

As additional police forces blocked the road leading to Jamuna, the demonstrators began protest at the Kakrail intersection and blocked the road in the area, chanting slogans in favour of their demands.

Talking to reporters at the scene, DC Masud said the protesters had initially promised to remain on the road for only 10 minutes, and a representative was supposed to be sent to the ministry.

"But as they refused to leave even after half an hour, police used water cannons and sound grenades to disperse them from the area," he said. "We refrained from using excessive force as they were members of a disciplined force."

Traffic movement in the area has since returned to normal, he added.

Several police personnel were injured in the incident, and several protesters were detained, the DC further said.