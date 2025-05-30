Cops say personal grievances led to the killings

At least four people, including a married couple, were killed in separate incidents in the capital on Wednesday.

Police yesterday found that the motives behind the murders were personal.

In Kamalapur, police recovered the body of a woman from a hotel.

The man who allegedly strangled her to death had checked in using the name of the victim's husband, according to the victim's family.

The suspect, identified as Rubel, a fruit seller from Old Dhaka, has been on the run since the incident.

Police are trying to arrest him, Shahriar Ali, deputy commissioner of Motijheel Division, told The Daily Star yesterday.

On Wednesday, police recovered the body of Sumi Rani Roy, 36, a resident of Dinajpur, from a hotel room in Kamalapur. Officers suspect she was suffocated to death.

"Rubel used my name while checking into the hotel," said Manik Chandra Roy, Sumi's husband. He said he was in Dinajpur at the time.

Family members said Sumi met Rubel on TikTok about a year ago. She left for Dhaka last Friday, telling her family she would stay at her sister's home in Keraniganj.

"She called me on Tuesday and said she came to Dhaka to meet Rubel. She also asked me to book a train ticket to Dinajpur for Wednesday," said her sister, Chaina Das.

Chaina said she couldn't reach Sumi the next day.

Sumi had checked into the hotel with a man, identifying themselves as husband and wife. The family suspects the man was Rubel, who fled before hotel staff discovered Sumi's body.

Chaina later filed a murder case at Motijheel Police Station, naming Rubel as the lone accused.

Officer-in-Charge of the police station, Mesbah Uddin, said police have identified the suspect and are working to arrest him.

In a separate case, Gaus Miya, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Saudi Arabia, yesterday confessed before a Dhaka court to killing a married couple in their Pallabi home. He was later sent to jail.

The victims, Pappu, 34, and his wife Dola, 29, a private university student, were stabbed to death.

Quoting neighbours, Pallabi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shafiul Islam said Gaus entered the couple's home around 1:00pm on Wednesday with a knife and stabbed them.

Locals, alerted by screams, caught him and handed him over to police.

Saleh Mohammad Zakaria, additional deputy commissioner of Pallabi Zone, said Dola was living in the Mirpur-11 flat as a sublet, while her husband lived in Barguna for work and visited occasionally.

Gaus Miya confessed to the crime, said ADC Zakaria.

Based on the detainee's confession, police said the murder happened over an extramarital affair.

Police are verifying his claim and investigating the murders.

Meanwhile, Sima Akter, 39, was stabbed to death by her husband in the Ashkona area of Dakkhinkhan on Wednesday.

Her husband, Dolon Miya, a vegetable vendor, attacked her on the street, and later consumed poison.

After treatment, Dolon was produced before a Dhaka court yesterday, where he confessed to the killing.

He was later sent to jail, Nasim A-Gulshan, assistant commissioner of Dakkhinkhan Zone, told The Daily Star.