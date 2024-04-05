Cops to monitor highways with drones

Highway Police will monitor the areas prone to traffic congestion by flying drones to alleviate sufferings of passengers during the Eid journey.

Md Shahabuddin, additional inspector general of police and also chief of Highway Police, confirmed the matter yesterday after inspecting Dhaka-Aricha and Nabinagar-Chandra highways.

"Use of technology improves the quality of our services and enhances our efficiency. For this reason, we will use body cameras, drone cameras and CCTV cameras to monitor the highways. Areas that are prone to traffic congestion will be monitored with drones. We will also try to give traffic instructions through drones," he said.

He also informed that construction materials have been removed from the highways to make Eid journey smoother, while construction works will continue within enclosures.

Strict legal action will be taken against those who will collect extra rent anywhere on the highways, he added.