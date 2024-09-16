Cops involved in killings must be brought to justice

Sarjis tells Manikganj meeting

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the central committee of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, yesterday said all the members of the law enforcement agencies who were directly involved in killings during the mass protests must be brought to justice.

They must be tried through legal investigation, case, or any means, he said.

He said this while exchanging views at the Manikganj District Shilpakala Academy yesterday afternoon with the families of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement martyrs and injured people in Manikganj.

"Many of the policemen, being overzealous, committed murders unjustly to prove themselves to the fascist government. So legal action should be taken against them. If the police are not prosecuted, then the justice will be questioned," said Sarjis.

Regarding the filing of cases on behalf of the victim's families, Sarjis said in several cases innocent people are being harassed as their names have been mentioned as accused.

Some people are also making money by naming and removing names in the cases. The names of our brothers who gave their lives for the country should not be misused like this.

The families of Saad, who was killed in the student movement in Dhaka's Dhamrai, and Rafiq, who was killed in the Paturia Ghat area of Manikganj, were present there.

Apart from them, several injured students took part in the meeting. They shared their experiences of the movement and the role of police during the time.

A team of 10 coordinators, including Sarjis, reached the venue around 10:00am.

Before exchanging views with the families of the martyrs and injured, they participated in a two-hour discussion with students from the district.