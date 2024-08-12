Cops call off strike, set to join work today

Home adviser says their uniform to be changed soon; 599 police stations resume operations partially

Police members have called off their strike and are to report to their stations today.

They made the decision after a meeting with Home Affairs Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain and top police and Rab officials yesterday.

After the meeting, the home adviser told The Daily Star that many of the demands made by the policemen were logical, and he promised to consider them. Some demands can be met now while some will take time.

"Police uniform and logo will be changed at the quickest possible time. Their hearts are heavy with grief. They [police] do not want to go out in this uniform," he said.

"If the police are not there, the citizens are not protected. So, don't harm the police. If you have problems, tell the senior officers," Sakhawat said, adding that students told him that they have no enmity with the police.

The adviser said those at the political level and issued commands were more to blame for the way police were used during the protests. "I have asked them [pointing to the IGP sitting beside him] to take necessary measures.

"I personally think there should be a police commission. Police will function under the commission, not under any political party. Political parties misuse the police," Sakhawat said.

He said those who ordered excessive force were at the political level and no wrongdoers would be spared. There will be an investigation and the wrongdoers will face punishment.

Over 400 people, including 42 policemen, were killed and many injured during the student mass movement that eventually forced Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee.

Sakhawat said they had decided to take action against those involved in the Rangpur shooting and killing of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed.

A probe has begun and the officer-in-charge who filed the FIR and "framed a 12-year-old boy" has been suspended.

Asked about many policemen accusing their commander of ordering the shooting of protesters, the adviser said, "I cannot respond immediately. But those in command also have their higher command. What did the man sitting here [at the ministry] do? I will blame the man sitting here, before blaming others."

Replying to a query, the adviser said they would discuss the probe in this regard at the cabinet. "I am not a dictator. I will make a decision now."

Coordinators for the protesting policemen Inspector Zahidul Islam and Constable Shoaib Ahmed announced the withdrawal of the police strike after meeting Sakhawat.

They were assured that most of their demands would be met.

Formation of a police commission and a change in uniform were two of the 11 demands made by the policemen.

Earlier in the day, Sakhawat said all police personnel have to report to their stations by this Thursday or else they would be considered "unwilling to be in the force any more".

Talking to reporters at his secretariat office, Sakhawat said, "Police's morale is very low now."

As of yesterday, 599 out of 639 police stations in the country resumed partial operations with assistance from the armed forces and Ansar members.

Most of the stations were not fully staffed. General diaries were being filed, and some office tasks were being carried out.

Police were yet to start patrolling as of last night.

Sakhawat yesterday also visited the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka and enquired about the health of the injured police personnel.

Talking to reporters there, Sakhawat said, "Police have been given lethal weapons. I was surprised to see 7.62 [7.62mm rifles] in the police's hand ... Police should not be given these weapons.

"I am saying clearly, whether politicians like it or not, it will be difficult to do politics now. You can't use police like killers and henchmen any more.

"Our society cannot function without police. I am receiving reports of robberies every day," he said, adding that what the army is now doing is not their job. But they are still doing it. They were even attacked in Gopalganj.