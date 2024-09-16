Cop sued over rape in Jashore

A case was filed with Kotwali Police Station in Jashore against a policeman over rape on Saturday night.

A widow from Jashore Sadar upazila filed the case against Abu Bakkar Siddiqui, a policeman currently working in Dhaka Metropolitan Police, hailing from Chathuriya village under Kalaroa upazila of Satkhira.

The complainant initially filed the case with a Jashore court. Later, the court ordered Kotwali Police Station to record it as a regular case.

According to the case statement, after the woman got introduced to Abu Bakkar, he began visiting her house in Jashore town since January this year and raped her several times by intimidating her.

She alleged that she filed written complaints against Abu Bakkar with different offices, including Police Headquarters, to no avail, before filing the case with court.

Abdur Razak, officer in charge of the police station, said they are trying to arrest the accused.