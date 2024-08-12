Cop hurt in accidental firing in Mirpur

A police officer was injured in an accidental fire by a colleague at Mirpur Police Lines this afternoon.

The injured officer, Al Amin, 30, is an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Darussalam Police Station.

The incident occurred around 3:15pm. He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, said Bachchu Mia, the in-charge of the hospital's police outpost.

Following the quota reform movement, all weapons from the station were stored at Mirpur Police Lines.

Bachchu Mia added that several officers, including Al Amin, went to Mirpur Police Lines today to retrieve the weapons. While there, a bullet accidentally discharged from someone else's pistol, striking Al Amin in the left side of his abdomen and exiting through his back.

His colleagues rushed him to DMCH in serious condition, where doctors have reported his condition as critical, he added.