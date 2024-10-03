Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 3, 2024 06:24 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 06:38 PM

Bangladesh

Coordinator Hasnat demands removal of President Sahabuddin

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement that spearheaded the mass uprising that toppled the Awami League government, has called for the removal of President Sahabuddin Chuppu.

Hasnat made the demand through a post on his verified Facebook account today.

He also demanded the punishment of the Awami League as a party, the formation of a new constitution, the removal of corrupt bureaucrats, and the cancellation of all "illegal agreements" made during former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure.

"Awami League [as a party] should face justice, a new constitution should be written, corrupt Awami bureaucrats should be sacked, all illegal agreements made during Hasina's tenure should be cancelled, and [Sahabuddin] Chuppu should be removed from the post of president immediately," he wrote.

|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১০২২

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ১৭৭ জন।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

পুঁজিবাজারের অধিকাংশ নীতিই ব্যর্থ হলো কেন?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে