Coordinated action needed to fight NCDs

Says Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Mohammad Yunus yesterday underscored the need for developing a resilient generation, stressing that effective human resource management is vital for ensuring both individual wellbeing and the nation's sustainable progress.

"We have all come together today [yesterday] to address a critically important issue in the health sector. For national development and progress, skilled and efficient human resources are essential. Without proper human resource management, neither individual wellbeing nor national advancement can be achieved," he said.

The chief adviser made the remarks while speaking at the signing ceremony of the "Joint Declaration" aimed at strengthening inter-ministerial cooperation for integrated action in the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The event was held at the Shapla Hall of the Chief Adviser's Office in Dhaka.

Yunus said non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are steadily increasing across almost all countries, with the situation in Bangladesh is particularly critical due to its socio-economic challenges, dense population and limited geographical space.

"As such, NCDs have become perhaps the most pressing issue in national health management," said Yunus. Their impact extends beyond the health sector, affecting our overall economy, social security, and sustainable development," he said.

Citing the World Health Organization's 2022 report, he highlighted that 71 percent of all deaths in Bangladesh are caused by non-communicable diseases. Alarmingly, 51 percent of these deaths occur in individuals under the age of 70, which is considered premature.

Besides, 69 percent of all personal health spending in Bangladesh comes directly out of pocket, with the majority of that expenditure linked to NCDs.

He emphasised that improving treatment services for NCDs is crucial, but not enough. "Equally important are public awareness, prevention, and early control strategies to reduce the incidence of these diseases."

Yunus said addressing NCDs is not the responsibility of the Health Services Division alone, as this requires coordinated efforts from all ministries.

Sectors such as food, agriculture, education, sports, local government and public works each have a vital role to play, and specific action plans have already been outlined for each ministry as part of a broader strategy, he added.