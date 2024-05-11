Cooperatives can boost agri production, alleviate poverty: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana stand under a golden stick tree by a canal while going to the Awami League office from their home in Tungipara, Gopalganj, yesterday afternoon. Photo: Yeasin Kabir Joy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday stressed the need for cooperatives in every area throughout the country to boost agricultural production, alleviate poverty, and create the scope for micro-savings.

"Our [political] leaders should be sincere to enhance production, alleviate poverty, and make arrangements for micro-savings through cooperatives in every area," she said.

The premier said this while exchanging views with the members of Dariarkul Gram Unnayan Samity, a village-level cooperative society, at Tungipara upazila Awami League office in Gopalganj.

She said her government has been implementing multifaceted programmes to make everybody financially solvent.

The PM briefly highlighted her government's different programmes, including "My House, My Farm", Start-up programme, universal pension scheme, and collateral-free bank loans for self-employment.

"We have taken many initiatives to improve the living standard of the people by stamping out poverty," she said.

The PM said if the programmes undertaken by her government are implemented properly, nobody will remain poor in the country.

Hasina, who is the adviser of Dariarkul Gram Unnayan Samity, appreciated the initiative of reviving the cooperatives system.

She asked the authorities concerned to spread the idea of forming cooperatives across Bangladesh to increase food production and thus make Bangladesh self-reliant.

The cooperative society has been built on 9.05 acres of land donated by Hasina.

In the cooperatives system, the ownership of the land will not be changed, while profits from production of crops on the land will be divided into three parts, the PM said.

Two shares of the profits will be given to the landowners and the farmers. The remaining share will be given to the cooperatives fund, she added.

The premier reiterated her call to bring every inch of land under cultivation to increase food production to cut dependency on others.

About the pension scheme, she said her government took up the Universal Pension Scheme for a secure future of people.

Hasina, also the ruling Awami League president, urged her party members to join the scheme for the betterment of their future life.

Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana was present at the event.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam moderated the view-exchange meeting.

Later, Hasina distributed agricultural equipment and educational materials as well as financial grants among the poor and students.

She paid tribute and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.