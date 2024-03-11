Convocation of DIU held

A graduate being awarded at the 11th convocation of Daffodil International University at Shawdhinata Sommelon Kendro of the university at Daffodil Smart City in Birulia, Savar yesterday. Photo: Collected

Daffodil International University (DIU) held its 11th convocation yesterday at Shawdhinata Sommelon Kendro of the university at Daffodil Smart City, Birulia Savar, Dhaka, said a press release.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury presided over the convocation ceremony and conferred the degrees.

Prof Franco Gandolfi, Professor of Leadership, Georgetown, University, USA attended as the convocation speaker.

Dr Md Sabur Khan, chairman, Board of Trustees; Prof M Lutfar Rahman, vice chancellor of the university; and Dr Dipu Moni, a lawmaker, spoke on the occasion. A total of 6,284 students has been conferred upon graduation and post-graduation degrees. Among them, 12 were awarded "Gold Medal" in different categories of Chancellor's, Chairman's BoT and Vice Chancellor's Award, based on their outstanding results.