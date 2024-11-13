Controversial people shouldn’t be given charge

Says Fakhrul; Rizvi regrets comment on Bangabandhu’s portrait removal

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday urged the government to refrain from appointing those whose actions may provoke controversies.

"We must remember that the opportunity created through the recent student-led mass movement towards reforming the state must not be missed. Missing this opportunity will endanger our identity as a nation," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks at the inauguration of the Shaheed Zia Memorial Football Tournament, organised by the Lalmonirhat district BNP at Borobari College.

He called for a strong movement if necessary, noting that the current government, which came to power during a crucial phase following the uprising, is not like previous caretaker administrations.

Fakhrul stressed the importance of both elections and reforms across various sectors.

"The government should be given time, and we must demonstrate patience while cooperating with them," he added.

Meanwhile, hours after stating that Bangabandhu's photo should not have been removed from Bangabhaban, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi reversed his stance and expressed regret yesterday afternoon.

"I thought that Sheikh Mujib's portrait had been taken down from the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban, where photos of all the presidents are displayed. Actually, the photo was removed from another office room in Bangabhaban," Rizvi said in a press statement.

"Under Sheikh Hasina's fascist regime, a law had been enacted obligating everyone to display a portrait of Sheikh Mujib. Fascist laws should have no effectiveness. I am sorry for the unwarranted remark," he added.