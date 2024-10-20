Controlling prices: If you don’t cooperate, we will replace you

Adviser Asif Mahmud tells govt officials in Ctg

Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud yesterday questioned the role of the Chattogram government officials in controlling the price hike of commodities.

Warning the officials, the advisor said they would break the current system and appoint new officials, if needed, to tackle the problem.

He was speaking at a meeting with the officials of different departments at the Chattogram Circuit House in the morning.

Asif, also the youth and sports adviser, expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of goodwill of the taskforce or the consumer rights directorate responsible for monitoring markets.

He mentioned that the commerce secretary sent him a report on three-day nationwide operations of the taskforce.

"I did not see anything [in the reports] on how many operations you [officials in Chattogram] have carried out and how much work you have done. The commerce secretary had sent me three day's reports on the nationwide operations of the taskforce, and Chattogram was mentioned in only one day's report," he said.

"There is stagnation in the administration due to non-cooperation from you [officials in Chattogram]," the adviser said, issuing a warning that the government might take stern actions against them.

Mentioning that nothing functions according to the previous system after a revolution, he said the interim government have so far maintained the system and it hopes that the officials would cooperate with the government to continue this.

"If necessary, we will break the system. We will give new appointments and bring in new faces in your positions," he said.

Labour Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Tofayel Islam, and Deputy Commissioner Farida Khanam, among others, were present at the meeting.

In the afternoon, the adviser attended a views-exchange meeting with business leaders, workers' leaders, and officials of the Chittagong Port Authority and the Customs House.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) hosted the meeting at its conference room, with CCCI Administrator Muhammad Anowar Pasha in the chair.

Before the start of the meeting, some pro-BNP businesspeople forcefully expelled former chamber director Mahfuzul Hoque, a pro-Awami League businessman, from the meeting venue.