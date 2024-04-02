Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Apr 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 11:57 PM

Bangladesh

Control of one student body is a problem

Gayeshwar on student politics
BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy yesterday said student politics on the university campuses is not the problem, the concern is over the control of a single student organisation on the campuses.

"Because of the killing of Abrar Fahad, Buet authorities banned student politics on the campus, they will see whether such a situation is continuing or not and take decision accordingly," he said.

He said these while talking to reporters after visiting injured BNP Natore district unit's join convener Dewan Shahin at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

