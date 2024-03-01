Contractor dies ‘falling from roof’

He was trying to evade arrest, says family

A man, who's accused in two cases, died after "falling from the roof" of a three-storey building in Pirojpur's Mathbaria municipality early yesterday.

Arrest warrants were issued against Abdul Halim Mridha, 45, a contractor from Sabujnagar, in those cases over "financial fraud," said police.

On Wednesday night, Halim took shelter at his relative's house, which police raided around 1:00am, said family members.

Halim went to the roof to avoid arrest, and then he slipped and fell from there, they said, adding that police recovered the body later.

"A total of eight policemen went to the house...," said Halim's younger brother Mamun Mridha.

"When police looked for Halim after entering the house, my brother went to the roof," said Mamun, quoting other family members who were present on the spot.

However, Mathbaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shafikul Islam said they neither raided the house nor tried to arrest Halim. Rather, Halim got panicked after seeing a police team patrolling the area, he said.

Later, he went to the roof and fell down, the OC claimed.

"We are investigating the incident. An unnatural death case was filed," he added.