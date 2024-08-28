Contempt petition filed against 7 ex-SC judges

A Supreme Court lawyer today filed a contempt of court petition with the High Court against three former chief justices and four former judges of the Appellate Division for punishing him in a case in October, 2020.

The accused former chief justices are Syed Mahmud Hossain, Hasan Foez Siddique and Obaidul Hassan and four former apex court judges are M Imman Ali, Mirza Hussain Haider, Abu Bakar Siddiquee and Md Nuruzzaman.

Today, Advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond submitted the contempt of court petition to the HC against the former Appellate Division judges, saying that they had punished the lawyers abusing their powers and in violation of the law in a contempt of court case.

In the petition, he prayed to the HC to issue a contempt of court rule against the seven former SC judges.

Eunus Ali told The Daily Star that a hearing of the contempt of court petition may be held next Sunday.

An Appellate Division bench of the accused seven judges, when they were sitting judges, headed by then chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on October 12, 2020, barred Eunus Ali from practicing law -- before both its Appellate and High Court divisions -- for three months over contempt of court by posting three derogatory comments about the judiciary on his Facebook.

The apex court also fined him Tk 25,000 and directed that he will have to serve 15 days of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The seven-member bench of the Appellate Division delivered the verdict after hearing a contempt of court rule issued against Eunus Ali.

Today, Eunus Ali told The Daily Star that he did not paid the fine as a review petition against the SC verdict is pending with the same court.