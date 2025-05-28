Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed May 28, 2025 05:36 PM
Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 05:38 PM

Contempt of court petition filed against Sarjis

A Supreme Court lawyer today filed a contempt of court petition with the High Court against Md Sarjis Alam, chief coordinator (north) of the National Citizen Party, over a Facebook post criticising a recent court order.

Advocate Md Jasim Uddin submitted the petition, seeking a contempt rule against Sarjis for a comment made in his verified Facebook post on May 22.

The post followed the High Court's dismissal of a writ petition regarding the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral post.

The petition also urged the court to order Sarjis to delete the comment from his Facebook status.

On May 22, the High Court summarily rejected a writ petition filed by DSCC resident Md Mamunur Rashid. The petition sought a stay on the Dhaka election tribunal's verdict and subsequent decisions by the Election Commission that declared BNP leader Mohammad Ishraque Hossain as the mayor of DSCC.

The contempt petition may be heard next week, Jasim told The Daily Star.

|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে