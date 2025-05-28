Contempt of court petition filed against Sarjis

A Supreme Court lawyer today filed a contempt of court petition with the High Court against Md Sarjis Alam, chief coordinator (north) of the National Citizen Party, over a Facebook post criticising a recent court order.

Advocate Md Jasim Uddin submitted the petition, seeking a contempt rule against Sarjis for a comment made in his verified Facebook post on May 22.

The post followed the High Court's dismissal of a writ petition regarding the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral post.

The petition also urged the court to order Sarjis to delete the comment from his Facebook status.

On May 22, the High Court summarily rejected a writ petition filed by DSCC resident Md Mamunur Rashid. The petition sought a stay on the Dhaka election tribunal's verdict and subsequent decisions by the Election Commission that declared BNP leader Mohammad Ishraque Hossain as the mayor of DSCC.

The contempt petition may be heard next week, Jasim told The Daily Star.