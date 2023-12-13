Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:12 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Contempt of court petition filed against Chunnu

Staff Correspondent
Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:12 AM

A contempt of court petition was filed with the Supreme Court yesterday against Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu for reportedly making derogatory comments about its judges.

SC lawyer Kamrul Islam submitted the petition, saying Chunnu made the contemptuous comments at a Party event on November 11, which was published on print and social media.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the petition, Kamrul asked the apex court to initiate contempt of court proceedings and issue summons against Chunnu directing him to appear before this court for explanation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আইএমএফের ঋণের দ্বিতীয় কিস্তির অর্থ পেল বাংলাদেশ: অর্থমন্ত্রী

এ দফার কিস্তির পরিমাণ ৬৮ কোটি ১০ লাখ ডলার।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আমরা কোনো বিরোধী দলকে হয়রানি করছি না: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification