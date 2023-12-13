Contempt of court petition filed against Chunnu

A contempt of court petition was filed with the Supreme Court yesterday against Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu for reportedly making derogatory comments about its judges.

SC lawyer Kamrul Islam submitted the petition, saying Chunnu made the contemptuous comments at a Party event on November 11, which was published on print and social media.

In the petition, Kamrul asked the apex court to initiate contempt of court proceedings and issue summons against Chunnu directing him to appear before this court for explanation.