Construction works drag on for 12 years

Construction work of a new prison goes on in Khulna city. While the cost of the project increased several times to eventually stand at Tk 288 crore, the work still could not be completed even after 12 years. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The construction of a modern prison of the Khulna District Jail has remained incomplete for 12 years.

The old prison of Khulna District Jail, located in the city's Jailkhana Ghat along the bank of Bhairab River, was built in 1906. It has some 1,600-2,000 prisoners at present against a capacity to keep 608 inmates.

The Directorate of Prisons in 2008 took the initiative to build the new jail to provide modern facilities to inmates.

Approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) in 2011, the Tk 144 crore project to construct the prison started in 2012 on around 30 acres of land in Chowk Mathurabad under Dumuria upazila, near Joy Bangla Intersection on Khulna City Bypass Road, slated to be completed by 2016.

According to the project office, the new prison is being built as a correctional facility. Here under trial and sentenced prisoners will be kept separately. There are also separate barracks for juvenile and female prisoners. There will be separate hospitals, motivation centres, work-sheds and day-care centres for female inmates.

However, while the cost of the project increased several times to eventually stand at Tk 288 crore, the work still could not be completed even after 12 years.

According to sources, the project got delayed due to different reasons including change of location, and complications regarding land acquisition.

Since June 6, 2017, the project has been revised and extended a total of six times, with June 30, 2024 set as the new deadline, which has also been crossed.

As per the project's masterplan, the new jail was designed to accommodate 4,000 prisoners. However, the infrastructures under the project were later revised to keep 2,000 inmates.

So far, a total of 52 concrete structures including 47 buildings with one floor to six floors have been constructed inside the project area.

The structures include barracks for different categories of prisoners, prison guards' quarters, and observation towers. Each prisoners' barrack has a wall around it.

Visiting the project site recently, this correspondent saw that although the infrastructures have been constructed, other works including pavement and walkways, internal and connecting roads, fitting grilles, fences, and drains are still incomplete.

However, the Public Works Department sources said the work is almost complete and it will be handed over to the authorities soon.

There will also be a 50-bed hospital for male prisoners, as well as a school for the children of prison guards, a library, a dining room, a modern saloon, a laundry, recreation centre, and separate prayer rooms for male and female inmates.

Kudrat-e-Khuda, president of Shushashaner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) in Khulna, said, "Even after 12 years, the construction of the new jail is not completed yet. This is unthinkable in a fair state. Corruption is associated with project delays. Prolonged projects only pave way for more corruption."

"Hopefully the project will be completed soon. The new prison will enhance the district jail's capacity to keep more inmates," said Mohammad Rafiqul Kader, jail superintendent of Khulna District Jail.

Contacted, Md Asaduz Zaman, executive engineer of PWD Division-2, Khulna, said, "The project is almost 99 percent completed and will be handed over to the authorities concerned soon."