Construction works to begin after Eid

Construction works for Bangabazar market, which was destroyed in a fire last year, will begin after Eid-ul-Fitr, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said yesterday.

"Development works of around Tk 600 crore is going on for Ward-20. The business activities at Bangabazar will continue till Eid-ul-Fitr. After Eid, the construction of a new market will begin," Taposh said while addressing a programme to distribute iftar items among around 500 low-income people.

"Tender process in this regard has already been completed. At the new market, space will be provided to those whose shops were damaged in the fire. We hope the premier will be able to lay the foundation stone of the new market," he also said.

At least 2,931 shops full of clothes were gutted in the blaze on April 4, 2023, ruining the livelihood of several thousand traders just weeks before Eid.