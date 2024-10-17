Construction work worsens traffic woes

Ongoing construction of the Hatikumrul interchange in Sirajganj has recently caused severe gridlock on the highway connecting Dhaka with the northern districts.

The situation worsened over the past few days, particularly on Sunday, as vehicle movement surged due to the return of passengers after the four-day Durga Puja holidays. The intersection connects 16 northern districts with the capital via the Jamuna Bridge, making it a vital route for thousands of passenger buses daily.

The interchange, once completed, is expected to ease traffic on the four major highways that converge at the intersection, leading to Rajshahi, Rangpur, Pabna, and the Jamuna Bridge.

However, the construction has blocked sections of the road with materials and equipment, causing long standstills during peak hours. "When the number of vehicles increases, traffic comes to a halt for hours," said Md Ishhaque Ali, a bus driver on the northern route.

Another driver, Md Rajab Ali, blamed the highway police for not managing the intersection effectively. He alleged that police presence has been lacking since August 4, when a mob attacked the Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, looting weapons and injuring officers.

Although police personnel have resumed work, many now operate in plainclothes. Officer-in-charge Md Jakir Hossain denied allegations of ineffective policing, attributing the gridlock to construction-related obstructions and drivers not following traffic rules.

"We're working to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible," he said.