Constitutional reforms must stop return of autocracy

Say experts at event marking 126th birth anniv of Abul Mansur Ahmad

The constitution should be reformed in a way which makes a democratic, just and egalitarian Bangladesh possible, experts told a discussion yesterday.

It should have the principle of secularism, guarantee freedom of speech, include bicameral legislation, and leave no room for autocratic regimes, they added.

The discussion was organised by Abul Mansur Ahmad Smiriti Parishad at Dhaka University on the occasion of the political thinker's 126th birth anniversary.

The speakers said Mansur's constitutional thoughts are relevant today and reforms can be made in the light of his visionary thoughts.

Dr Kamal Hossain's written speech was read out by a lawyer.

"We can build a Bangladesh, where there will be no discrimination against anyone because of their gender, religion, caste, tribe, political or other differences, and disability or ethnicity," he said.

Dr Kamal was chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee in 1972.

In 1971, the nation drafted the constitution after gaining the rights through the liberation war, he said, adding that the emphasis was on neutrality towards religions and elimination of discrimination.

"The July student movement has once again brought forward the issue of discrimination," said the emeritus president of Ganoforum.

The horrific and harrowing events in the past few months have touched all hearts, he said.

"It is our duty to amend the constitution and practise it in such a way that such a situation does not arise in the future. May we enshrine these teachings in the basic structure of our constitution, so that no citizen is ever subjected to injustice."