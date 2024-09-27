Constitutional changes should reflect people’s will

Say speakers at a discussion

Any changes to Bangladesh's constitution should reflect the will of its people and the charter must be liberal and inclusive, speakers at a discussion said yesterday.

They asserted that the constitution should not solely cater to the will of the majority.

Bangladesh Legal Aid Services Trust (BLAST) and Banglar Pathshala jointly organised the discussion on the needs of a new constitution.

The speakers expressed worries that there is a lack of consensus on the constitution's core principles among the people. They recommended the authorities first work towards reaching a consensus.

"Before we can decide whether we need a new constitution or the current one should be amended, we have to determine what changes are necessary," said Prof Muhammad Ekramul Haque of Comparative Constitutional Law at Dhaka University.

Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, said, "If we can identify that a certain clause of the constitution advanced fascism, then we can amend that. But if we want to change everything just because we can, we are being opportunists. We should not use this as a chance to advance our own agendas."

He said that while there is concern that the constitution allows an outgoing prime minister to retain office until the new premier takes over, the constitution does not deal with an absconding prime minister, and so such fears can be assuaged.

"Article 70 of the constitution prohibits floor-crossing, and says that you [a lawmaker] cannot vote against your own party. This is the breeding ground of fascism. If you are unable to criticise your party, you cease to be a representative of the people," said Nafiul Alam Shupto, an associate at The Legal Circle.

Qazi Zahed Iqbal, another Supreme Court lawyer, said they want a constitution which would ensure equal power for the president and the prime minister.

Samia Sagar Tasmi, a law student of East West University, who actively participated in the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, said the current constitution stipulates that the incumbent interim government must hold general elections within 90 days after taking office.

"How can we legitimise this government without amending the constitution?" she said.

The process of framing a new constitution will lay bare the societal fault lines, said speakers.

Lawyer Zahed questioned if all the stakeholders could reach a consensus on drafting a new constitution.

Psymhe Wadud, a lecturer at Dhaka University, said, "One method of deciding on a constitution will be by conducting a referendum. Referendums are debated. Referendums are not the will of the people, rather those are always the will of the majority. Before even going for a referendum, we have to focus on reforming the political parties."

To change the constitution, the authorities must invite all political parties to the table, said lawyer Mustafizur.

"This includes parties like Hefazat-e-Islam who always professed an exclusionary view of the society. Hefazat will get a seat at the table. Are we prepared to negotiate with them? This county is already a divided nation. Is there a reason to introduce more divisions?" he questioned.

Lawyer Zahed raised the question whether Bangladesh can be both an Islamic state and a religion-neutral state.

"Multiculturalism is more relevant than secularism in the context of our country," said Prof Md Rabiul Islam, chairman of the department of law and justice at Jahangirnagar University, referring to the separation of church and state.

"Ours is neither an inclusive society nor an exclusive society. The Bangalee vs Bangladeshi dichotomy within the constitution should be replaced by the term 'people of Bangladesh'. You are calling it the People's Republic of Bangladesh, but the society is so ethnocentric."

Treating everyone equally is the definition of justice, said Quazi Omar Foysal, faculty member of the department of law at American International University of Bangladesh.

Advocate Hasnat Qayum, the main coordinator of Rashtrochinta, pointed out that the constitution also does not allow common ownership of property as practiced by the indigenous communities.

Speakers also questioned whether the incumbent government has the mandate to change the constitution.

Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, a lawyer of the Supreme Court, said the interim government does not have the mandate to frame a new constitution.

"We need an elected parliament for this. But they can start the process. They can start taking people's perspectives."

Speakers also expressed worries that an elected government may not be willing to change the constitution in a way that serves the people's interests.

"For that, we need a pluralistic parliament," said writer and journalist Aminur Rashid.

"Which previous amendment to the constitution was done for the sake of the people?" said Rabiul.

Mentioning that changing the constitution is an expensive process, Psymhe questioned whether the interim government have the required resources.

Barrister Sara Hossain, executive director at BLAST, moderated the programme held at Dhaka University's RC Majumdar Auditorium.