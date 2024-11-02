Constitution should be updated: Dr Kamal Hossain

Dr Kamal Hossain, emeritus president of Gono Forum, today recommended updating the constitution.

He made the recommendation when Constitutional Reform Commission members, led by its chief Prof Ali Riaz, called on him at his office at the capital's Motijheel, said a press release of the commission.

The process for reform was also discussed at the meeting.

Following the 1971 Liberation War, Dr Hossain, then serving as the law minister, led a committee to draft the Constitution of Bangladesh. Their draft was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1972, and put into effect on December 16, 1972.

Focus on constitutional reform was renewed after Chief Adviser Prof Yunus led the formation of an interim government on August 5, sparking debates over constitutional amendments.

While some called for amendments, others advocated for a completely new one, following which Yunus announced the formation of ten commissions aimed at reforming the state, with lawyer Shahdeen Malik initially appointed to head the Constitution Reform Commission.

Malik was replaced by Prof Ali Riaz on September 18.