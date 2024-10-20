Constitution should be amended, not rewritten

Speakers tell seminar

Eminent citizens yesterday opined that the constitution should be amended, not replaced with a new one.

They said it would not be wise if the interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, interfered with historically established or settled issues in the constitution.

They also suggested bringing reforms to the judicial system and reinstating the caretaker government system.

The eminent citizens made the remarks at a consultative seminar titled "Constitutional Reforms for a Democratic Transition", organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Policy Studies (BIPS) at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital.

Presenting the keynote speech, Justice Abdul Matin, a retired judge of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, stressed the need to take appropriate measures to ensure that the achievements of the student-led mass uprising are not lost.

"Call it by any name, this is a successful movement that led to the downfall of a dictator. Her [Sheikh Hasina's] removal was a constitutional right, even though not all rights are explicitly written down," he said, providing different explanations and examples to support his point.

On whether to amend or rewrite the constitution, he said, "Who has the right to amend or rewrite the constitution? That right belongs to those who brought about this change in government."

He referred to the 15th amendment, which abolished the caretaker government system, and said that elections turned meaningless after the caretaker government system had been abolished.

"We could have tasted a bit of democracy after five years. The 13th amendment introduced the caretaker government system, and we held two or three good elections under this system. Later, this system was taken away again."

There was no competition in the 2014 polls with 153 members of parliament elected unopposed. Then, in 2018, large-scale ballot stuffing took place the night before the voting day.

"And now, in 2024, we've seen a dummy election. If the 13th amendment had still been in place, we might have had at least a better election," Justice Matin said. Those in power tend to fear election because they see it as a threat to their authority, he added.

The former Appellate Division judge emphasised the necessity of constitutional reforms, and said there is no need to interfere in issues that are already recognised or settled, such as the concept of a "Republic".

"We need to start from the existing framework and address the issues that require reforms, such as fixing the judiciary," he said.

In his speech as the chair of the seminar, Justice (Retd) Syed Muhammad Dastagir Husain said the country gained independence with three million martyrs sacrificing their lives for the country's freedom after so much struggle.

"What did we achieve afterwards? Nothing. If the student-people movement had not taken place, we would have still been stuck in the same hole," he said.

He believes that reforms will not be possible unless all stakeholders come together for discussions.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, said, "There is a debate now: should we write a new constitution or amend the old one? I believe amending the old one is preferable as it contains valuable principles and reflects our heritage.

"We need to make it more democratic, strengthen people's rights, and prevent any government from monopolising power. That's why amendments are needed."

He proposed reforms such as separating powers between the executive, the judiciary, and the legislature, "The judiciary's powers were undermined, and the legislature acted as a rubber stamp for the ruling party. This must change."

The Daily Star editor also emphasised the need for an independent judiciary, an independent Election Commission, a free press, and the reinstatement of the caretaker government system.

Dhaka University's Law Department Prof Sheikh Hafizur Rahman said those currently advocating for rewriting or drafting a new constitution do not have the authority to do so. He said constitutional amendments are possible.

BIPS Chair CAF Dowlah, and Supreme Court lawyers Uttam Kumar Das and Golam Mostafa also spoke at the event.