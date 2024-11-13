Constitution Reform commission meets eminent citizens

The second meeting of the Constitutional Reform Commission was held yesterday with the country's eminent citizens on reforming the constitution.

The meeting was held at the cabinet room of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding different aspects of the reformation, said a press release.

Prof Ali Riaz chaired the meeting while Prof Tofail Ahmed, Prof Mahbub Ullah, Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek (Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque), Khushi Kabir, Subrata Chowdhury, Musa Al Hafeez, Shaheen Anam, Shahidul Alam, and Mufti Sakhawat Hussain Razi shared their views.

Constitutional Reform Commission members Prof Sumaiya Khair, Imran Siddiq, Prof Muhammad Ekramul Haque, Sharif Bhuyan, M Moyeen Alam Firozee, Firoz Ahmed also attended the meeting.