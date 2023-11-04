Constitution Day: PM greets all citizens

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday greeted all citizens of the country on the occasion of Bangladesh Constitution Day to be observed today.

The constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of Bangladesh on November 4, 1972 and it came into effect on December 16 the same year.

On the eve of the day, the premier, in a message, said, "If future generations can establish a non-exploitative society based on socialism, democracy, nationalism and secularism, then my life will be meaningful, the blood-shed of the martyrs will be meaningful," said Hasina, quoting the speech of Bangabandhu given in the Constituent Assembly.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin also greeted all on the occasion.