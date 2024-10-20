Constitute commission to run Palli Bidyut Samity

Demand protesting employees

Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) staffers yesterday demanded an independent commission, with the participation of student representatives, to run the samity (association) until the system is reformed.

PBS officials and their family members organised a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

They demanded the unification of PBS and Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board.

Protesting employees said REB sacked 24 PBS officials, while 18 employees of the organisation were arrested since October 17. That day, the employees cut supplies in most PBS centres for hours, leading to woes for thousands of rural customers.

"We are sorry for that [power outage], which was an instant reaction of the termination and arrests without prior notices," said Tanjidul Islam, junior engineer of Dhaka-1 PBS.

Meanwhile, Consumers Association of Bangladesh yesterday formed a committee to identify dispute between REB and PBS across the country.