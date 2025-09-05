Constituency delimitation: Highways blocked in Faridpur for four hours

Protests erupted after EC issued a gazette, redrawing boundaries of 46 constituencies

Hundreds of residents of Algi and Hamirdi unions in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur blocked the Dhaka-Khulna and Dhaka-Barishal highways for nearly four hours today, protesting the Election Commission's (EC) decision to split the upazila between two parliamentary constituencies.

The blockade, which began around 8:30am, was withdrawn at 12:15pm, following assurance from the Bhanga upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) that their demands would be forwarded to higher authorities.

Vehicular movement on both highways resumed shortly after 12:30pm, said Ashraf Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Police Station.

UNO Mizanur Rahman said he sympathised with the residents' demands.

"I have already reported the matter to the authorities and necessary steps will be taken," he told reporters.

"We lifted the blockade after the UNO's assurance but issued a three-day ultimatum. If the move to split Bhanga is not cancelled by Tuesday, we will launch fresh protests," said Sabun Mahmud, a resident of Munsurabad.

Police said protesters blocked at least five points on the two highways by placing logs and burning tyres, bringing traffic to a standstill. The demonstrations, however, ended without violence.

Crowds initially gathered at Soadi bus stand in Algi union and blocked the Dhaka-Khulna highway. By 9:00am, demonstrators from Mansurabad, Madhabpur, and Pukuria areas of Hamirdi union occupied the Dhaka-Barishal highway.

The protests erupted after the EC issued a gazette yesterday, redrawing boundaries of 46 constituencies nationwide.

Under the new delimitation, Algi and Hamirdi unions have been shifted from Faridpur-4, previously comprising Bhanga, Sadarpur, and Charbhadrasan upazilas to Faridpur-2, which consists of Nagarkanda and Saltha.

Local units of BNP and NCP announced programmes on social media calling for a "Bhanga Blockade" to resist the decision.

Police from Bhanga and highway outposts rushed to the scene but failed to disperse the crowds.

The blockade left hundreds of buses and vehicles stranded on both highways, said Bhanga Highway Police Officer-in-Charge Md Rokibuzzaman.

Faridpur currently has four constituencies. Before the 2008 polls, the district had five: Faridpur-1 (Boalmari, Alfadanga, Madhukhali), Faridpur-2 (Nagarkanda, Saltha), Faridpur-3 (Sadar), Faridpur-4 (Sadarpur, Charbhadrasan), and Faridpur-5 (Bhanga). Ahead of that election, the EC has merged Bhanga with Sadarpur and Charbhadrasan to form Faridpur-4.