Constable sued for amassing illegal wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission of Rajshahi yesterday sued a police constable for amassing illegal wealth worth over Tk 62 lakh.

Md Mehedi Hasan, 36, is attached to the office of Natore district's superintendent of police.

ACC Assistant Director Md Amir Hossain filed the case with its coordinated office in Rajshahi.

Mehedi was found to have amassed wealth worth Tk 96,84,094 between 2004 and 2023, of which he earned Tk 62,09,030 through illegal means, ACC investigation finds.

Moreover, when asked by ACC, he submitted his wealth statements and documents using 48 non-judicial stamps, which were found counterfeited.

In those documents, he stated that he received Tk 18 lakh by mortgaging his land properties to eight people and taking loans of Tk 33 lakh from eight other individuals, according to ACC.