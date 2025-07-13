Conspiracy rife to wipe out Tarique Rahman: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the propaganda against the party is part of a deliberate conspiracy to destroy nationalist forces.

He also said that there is a conspiracy aimed at wiping out Tarique Rahman.

"One thing must be kept in mind – the propaganda and smear campaign going on today are driven by a very specific plot. That plot is to destroy the nationalist forces in Bangladesh. That conspiracy is to wipe out Tarique Rahman, to try to put him in a bad light," Fakhrul said at a discussion meeting held in Gulshan.

The meet was organised on the occasion of the unveiling of a compiled book – "Tarique Rahman: The Hope of Bangladesh."

"BNP cannot be blown away with a snap of a finger. BNP has proven time and again… It knows how to rise from the rubble… For 15 years, it was said every now and then that the BNP was finished. Rising above greed and temptation, our BNP leaders remained united," said the BNP spokesperson.

While in prison, BNP leaders were offered money, but none of them responded, he said. "This is the party's strength."

The BNP leader said that there has been a cyber attack on Tarique.

"We are under a serious kind of attack. There has been a cyber attack against us. It is a deliberate effort to discredit the BNP, to break down the BNP.

"The most serious thing is that for the first time, our leader Tarique Rahman has come under attack. He has been targeted by name, and attempts have been made to malign him in various ways. This is very alarming," he added.

He said that false campaigns against the BNP must be responded to immediately.

"I have said this repeatedly within the party, but it hasn't been given enough importance. The media landscape is changing now. It's not just newspapers or electronic media influencing us anymore… Social media is having a massive impact on people. Along with that, there is a war in the cyber world."

"I have repeatedly spoken about the need to prepare for that war. In that area, we are quite weak. This side needs to be strengthened," he added.