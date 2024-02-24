Consider cost of environment degradation in estimating GDP

Wahiduddin Mahmud tells SANEM conference

The cost of environmental degradation should be considered during estimation of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), particularly in Bangladesh, economist Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud said yesterday.

He made the recommendation after a keynote by Prof Jean-Louis Arcand, president of the Global Development Network (GDN), highlighted the use of remote sensing of night lights for economic research.

Arcand presented the paper on "Econometrics from the Sky: How Remote Sensing Data Can Help Democratise Development Research" at the 7th South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) Annual Economists' Conference 2024 that took place virtually.

Prof Wahiduddinsaid satellite data was a good way of reconciling many of the national economic data, including survey data.

He said that in Bangladesh, illumination data can be used to identify development problems like losses of wetland and forest land.

"Illumination will be bad if you see that wetland and forest land are lost," he said, "But it will show as GDP growth.

"We should net it [GDP] out from environmental degradation. I think that literature of how you combine environmental degradation with GDP growth can be something. For Bangladesh, it is of utmost importance," he said.

Prof Wahiduddin said nighttime illumination data can be used to see whether remittance-receiving households can create urban-like settlements by spending on services and other things.

Another question could be whether illuminated areas around the Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest, has increased.

The eminent economist said there was a popular movement to protect the Sundarbans. The movement was against construction of a coal-fired power plant in the area.

"We can trace whether the Sundarbans are shrinking by looking at the lighted area around it," he said.

"But more generally, we can think of whether the government infrastructure projects are helping or not in terms of decentralisation of urbanisation," he said.

He added that poverty data can be supplemented by using data on lighted areas.

He, however, said Dhaka illumination may present a paradox because there are so many expressways and new metro rails are being built right on the top of the main roads, which are the busiest and illuminated at night.

"Now, Dhaka may present a paradoxical picture of diminished illumination even if Dhaka is progressing as a city," he said at the event moderated by SANEM Executive Director Prof Selim Raihan.

In his keynote, Professor Jean-Louis Arcand cited NTL data to show the impact of bombing of Gaza by Israel and said most of the Gaza city was dark by December 16 since Israel began the assault.

He said the bombing caused roughly 60 percent loss in household expenditures per adult equivalent.