Consensus talks: Third phase begins to finalise implementation of July Charter

The National Consensus Commission has begun its third phase of work, aiming to determine how the July Charter will be implemented.

In this phase, the commission will hold discussions with legal experts, constitutional specialists, and political parties. After that, signatures will be collected from political parties to finalise the charter.

This decision was made at the commission meeting on Sunday. The timeline for completing the process is not yet confirmed, but sources say informal talks with experts have already begun.

Last October, the interim government formed six reform commissions on the constitution, electoral system, judiciary, Anti-Corruption Commission, administration, and police reforms.

The commissions submitted their reports in February. Later, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the National Consensus Commission was formed to build political agreements on the reforms.

The recommendations were divided into two categories -- those that could be implemented immediately, and 166 key proposals requiring further discussions.

In the first phase (March 20-May 19), the commission held separate talks with 33 political parties and reached consensus on more than 65 issues.

In the second phase (June 3-July 31), it discussed issues thematically with 30 parties, reaching agreement or decisions on 19 core reform proposals. Nine of these had unanimous approval, while 10 had differing opinions from one or more parties.

The July Charter draft says the proposals will be executed within two years after the next elected government takes office.

The BNP supports this timeline, but Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizens Party, and several others object, demanding that the charter be placed within a binding legal framework.

In the third phase, the commission will focus on deciding how to implement the agreed reforms.

Experts will review which proposals could be enacted through ordinances and advise on the government's role in the process.

Proposals requiring constitutional amendments will be discussed further with political parties.

The commission will also seek expert advice on proposals with dissenting opinions and try to reduce those disagreements.

Commission sources say that they are concerned that without a shared understanding on implementation, many parties may refuse to sign the July Charter.

Efforts will be made to bring parties to a reasonable common position and provide an acceptable legal basis for the charter.

A member of the commission, wishing to remain anonymous, told The Daily Star that the third phase will proceed through continuous discussions with legal, constitutional, and political experts, as well as political parties, to secure signatures on the charter and mitigate disagreements.

Commission Vice-President Prof Ali Riaz chaired the Sunday's meeting at the parliament building, where members Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain, Md Ayub Mia, and Monir Haider were present.