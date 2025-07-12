Consensus talks set to enter crucial stage

Key issues like CA appointment, PM tenure, upper house to be revisited

Talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties are set to enter a crucial stage this week, with key unresolved issues set to dominate the agenda, sources said.

According to commission members, talks will likely focus on key contentious issues such as the prime minister's term limit, the appointment process of the chief adviser to the caretaker government, adopting basic constitutional principles, forming an upper house of parliament, rules for declaring a state of emergency, and other related matters..

These issues have come up repeatedly since the dialogue began on June 2, but no agreement has been reached yet.

"The talks are entering a crucial phase. We have discussed many matters, but decisions on some vital points remain pending," said Badiul Alam Majumdar, a member of the commission, speaking to The Daily Star yesterday.

Prof Ali Riaz, vice president of the commission, said discussions on these pending issues will gain further prominence in the coming days.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to finalise the July Charter within this month," he said.

The next round of dialogue is scheduled to resume tomorrow (Sunday).

We hope that the issues regarding the process of appointing the chief justice and the declaration of emergency will be resolved on that day, Ali Riaz said.

Meanwhile, the commission has proposed a new plan to form the caretaker government and appoint the chief adviser through an inclusive parliamentary process.

The previous proposal suggested appointing the chief adviser via the National Constitutional Council and selecting an individual from retired chief justices, in accordance with the 13th amendment of the constitution.

According to the new proposal, a seven-member "chief adviser selection committee" will be established 30 days before the conclusion of the parliament's term.

The committee will include the prime minister, the opposition leader, the Speaker, the opposition deputy speaker, and three upper house members nominated by the government, the opposition, and other parties.

Within 24 hours of its formation, the ruling coalition and main opposition will each propose five eligible names, while other parties represented in both houses will jointly propose four more.

The committee will hold a hearing in the lower house within five days, with upper house members also present there to review all 14 nominees.

After the hearing, the ruling coalition and the main opposition will pick one name from each other's list and one from the list proposed by the smaller parties. A common choice will automatically be the chief adviser.

If there is no common choice, upper house members will vote using a ranked-choice system -- in which candidates are ranked in order of preference -- to select one. Then the president will appoint him/her as chief adviser.

The chief adviser will then appoint up to 15 advisers.

On June 18, BNP and its allies opposed the formation of a proposed National Constitutional Council (NCC), which was intended to oversee appointments to constitutional bodies and the chief adviser.

In contrast, parties like Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) supported the proposal.

On June 19, political parties remained sharply divided over the process of electing the president. The BNP rejected a proposal to elect the president through an electoral college of MPs and local government representatives.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh and the LDP favoured retaining the existing system where only MPs elect the president, while Jamaat and NCP supported the electoral college model.

On June 22, after two days of discussions, all parties except the BNP and two others agreed on limiting a person's tenure as prime minister to 10 years.

On June 25, the commission revised the structure and functions of the proposed NCC, renaming it the Committee for Appointments to Constitutional and Statutory Bodies.

It also excluded the chief adviser's appointment from its purview, responding to objections from BNP and its allies.

Additionally, the word "pluralism" was dropped from the proposed basic constitutional principles due to opposition from the BNP, Jamaat, and several Islamic parties.