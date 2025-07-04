Consensus talks: Political parties agree on regulating presidential pardons

Decide to have HC benches in divisions

During a dialogue with the National Consensus Commission at the Foreign Service Academy today, the parties expressed their agreement on the proposal. Photo: STAR

Political parties yesterday agreed on two major reform proposals: setting up permanent High Court benches in every division and regulating the presidential clemency power through legislation.

The agreement came on the ninth day of the second phase of talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

All parties backed amending article 100 of the constitution to allow one or more permanent High Court benches at the divisional level, subject to consultation with the Supreme Court.

They also agreed to revise article 49 to mandate a new law for presidential pardons, with the consent of the victim's family as a key condition.

Prof Ali Riaz, vice-president of the consensus commission, said there was broad consensus on both issues.

"The power of presidential clemency has been widely abused in the past, especially in the last 16 years. All parties acknowledged the need to revise article 49 and ensure that any use of clemency follows a structured legal process, including input from victims' families," he said.

He noted that the Judicial Reform Commission had earlier made recommendations in this regard. The proposed changes aim to prevent political misuse by establishing clear standards, procedures, and a system of recommendations.

Article 49 currently allows the president to pardon, reprieve, and commute. The amendment would regulate this power through law.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said, "We have seen repeated misuse of presidential clemency. We therefore agreed in principle that this power should be regulated by law."

He added, "We also discussed the formation of a legal advisory board and guidelines to govern the process. We want judicial services to reach people's doorsteps. That's why we support permanent High Court benches at the divisional level, subject to consultation with the Supreme Court."

Salahuddin also stressed that any constitutional amendment must be lasting and above party interests. "We cannot make changes that may not last. Our proposals are not partisan, but made in the best interests of the people and the state. There should be no political bias in this process."

The National Citizen Party (NCP) endorsed both proposals.

NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain said, "Presidential clemency should not be absolute. It should be based on recommendations from a board."

He said the misuse of pardons for political gains in the past undermined justice. "Even top criminals were pardoned for political reasons. This eroded public trust," Akhtar said, calling for legal clarity on crimes ineligible for clemency.

Speaking about decentralisation of the judiciary, the NCP leader said permanent benches at the divisional level are essential due to the backlog of cases. Hundreds of thousands of cases are pending with the High Court, with only around 100 judges to handle those.

He recalled resistance during the eighth amendment to the constitution when attempts to decentralise the judiciary were criticised as threats to the unitary structure.

"This time, the law must avoid constitutional obstacles and reflect people's aspirations," he said.

Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, nayeb-e-ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami, said, "We proposed that clemency must not be granted without the consent of the victim's family. In the past, convicted criminals were pardoned unilaterally..."

He added, "The proposed law would form a recommendation committee to advise the president. In cases like murder, clemency can only be granted with the victim's family's agreement."

On decentralisation, Taher said, "Establishing permanent High Court benches is a demand of the time. It will bring justice closer to the people."

He acknowledged concerns over the lack of experienced judges and lawyers outside Dhaka, but said this could be addressed with training, recruitment, and proper budget allocation.

"Just as doctors are posted in rural areas, similar efforts can attract lawyers to regional courts," he said. "Circuit benches are not a permanent solution. Establishing permanent ones is now a necessity."

Briefing reporters, Prof Riaz said further progress is expected in the coming week.

"Besides, there was supposed to be a discussion on the state of emergency. But this issue was tied to the National Constitutional Council. Now that the NCC is no longer on the table, we will present the state of emergency issue to the political parties again in a new way," he said.

Noting the progress made, Riaz said further advancements on outstanding issues are likely by next week.