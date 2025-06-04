Consensus talks: Parties largely agree to let MPs vote at will in JS

Lawmakers must follow party lines on finance bills, no-confidence motions

Political parties have, by and large, agreed on keeping a constitutional provision that allows lawmakers to vote against their parties unless the vote is on finance bills, no-confidence motions and constitutional amendments.

The parties also agreed to have 400 seats in parliament.

Leaders of 30 parties met the National Consensus Commission yesterday at the Foreign Service Academy.

The parties agreed that heads of key parliamentary standing committees, such as the Estimate Committee, Undertaking Committee and Privilege Committee, should be appointed from the opposition.

The issues related to the caretaker government were not discussed at yesterday's meeting. These topics will be covered when the dialogue resumes after Eid.

Leaders of the BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganosamhati Andolon, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Amar Bangladesh Party, among others attended the meeting.

After the meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters that his party supported allowing MPs to vote freely unless the matter in question was a vote of confidence, finance bill, constitutional amendment, and other issues related to national security.

If the country is in a state of war, MPs should not be allowed to vote against the party on national security issues, he said.

The BNP does not support the idea of having all parliamentary standing committee chairs from the opposition. This can be done when it comes to the four expenditure-related committees and some other committees, he said.

The BNP agrees to increase the number of seats reserved for women from 50 to 100, he said.

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (northern region) of the NCP, said his party partially agreed on the question of whether MPs should be allowed to vote against their party.

The NCP leaders would discuss among themselves whether MPs should be allowed to vote independently on constitutional amendments, he said.

The NCP does not agree that lawmakers shouldn't be allowed to vote independently when the issue is about national security.

The party supports that opposition MPs would lead the four expenditure-related committees, said Sarjis, adding that his party proposed that the committees on home affairs, finance, planning, and public administration should also be chaired by the opposition.

On women's representation, Tasnim Jara, joint member-secretary of the NCP, said 25 percent of the parliamentary seats must be allocated for women representatives.

Direct elections should be held in these seats to ensure female leadership.

Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said his party supports amending Article 70 of the constitution to allow MPs to vote independently on all matters except finance bills, votes of confidence, and constitutional changes.

He further mentioned that the BNP had informally indicated that it would agree on the three exceptions and might issue a note of dissent about the inclusion of broader national issues on which MPs could vote independently.

The Khelafat Majlish expressed support for MPs having the freedom to vote independently on all matters except for finance bills and no-confidence votes.

In addition to the four agreed-upon standing committees, the party also proposed that the heads of other major parliamentary committees of public importance should come from the opposition.

The party opposes the idea of reserving seats for women.

The Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, the Left Democratic Alliance, Ganosamhati Andolon, and Rashtra Sanskar Andolon supported the proposal to allow MPs to vote freely on all matters except for no-confidence motions and finance bills.

Some parties also proposed achieving balance in parliamentary standing committees through proportional representation, suggesting that committee chairs be distributed 50/50 between the government and the opposition.

At the beginning of the meeting, National Consensus Commission Vice President Prof Ali Riaz said, "We do not have much time. There is a growing public interest in the work of the National Consensus Commission. In response to that, we arranged for the second phase of discussions to be broadcast live."

He expressed hopes that the National Charter would be finalised by July, emphasising the importance of reaching at least a minimum level of consensus among political parties.