Consensus talks: Parties agree on lower courts at upazilas

Political parties agreed to have lower courts at the upazila level and changes to conditions for declaring a state of emergency.

They, however, were divided over the duration of an emergency and whether the fundamental rights during emergencies will remain suspended.

The issues were discussed on the 10th day of the second round of talks with the National Consensus Commission at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

After the talks, the commission's Vice-President Prof Ali Riaz said parties supported decentralising the judiciary by gradually expanding courts.

They also agreed to amend article 141 of the constitution to prevent misuse of emergency powers for political gain, he said.

Prof Riaz said that consensus was reached on two critical points: revising clauses 141(a), (b), (c), and (d) of the constitution, which deal with the issue of proclamation of emergency.

"This does not mean the issue is fully resolved. We expect to reach a final decision after Thursday's discussions," Riaz added.

Now the president can declare an emergency for 120 days if he or she is satisfied that a grave emergency exists in which the security or economic life of Bangladesh, or any part thereof, is threatened by war or external aggression or internal disturbance.

During an emergency, enforcement of fundamental rights remains suspended.

The commission's draft proposal recommends limiting emergency periods to 60 days and guaranteeing that citizens' fundamental rights and access to courts cannot be suspended under any circumstances.

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said, "Everyone has agreed on amending article 141 to change the provision for a state of emergency. However, such an important decision should only be made after extensive debate in the Jatiya Sangsad."

He added that new laws may be required, and parliamentary deliberation is essential.

NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain said the specifics of any amendments must be settled during these sessions. "Even if an emergency is declared, we must ensure that fundamental rights are not violated," he said.

He added that the party proposed holding a constituent assembly election to allow broader constitutional deliberation.

NCP Joint Convenor Javed Rasin expressed frustration, saying, "There is constant talk about further discussion in the next parliament, but no decision on how to implement reform proposals. If so, dissolve the talks and let us leave. Why do we need this dialogue if it only toys with the public?"

Then Salahuddin again said, "We have discussed this for six or seven days. Frankly, I now doubt your intentions."

Jamaat-e-Islami's Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad pointed out that a state of emergency was imposed in Bangladesh five times, each time for political reasons. He proposed forming a parliamentary committee with both government and opposition MPs to vet the declaration of emergency and ensure citizens' rights are protected.

Speaking about the judiciary, Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said priority should be given to delivering services to people's doorsteps, rather than worrying that the number of cases will increase if courts are established at the upazila level.

BNP's Salahuddin said subordinate courts are unnecessary in upazilas very close to district headquarters and within district towns themselves. He called for a targeted survey to identify actual judicial gaps.

Jamaat's Hamidur supported the court expansion plan, highlighting the burden of travel and legal expenses for marginalised communities. The Jamaat proposed converting all 40 Chowki Courts in 23 districts into permanent courts with full facilities. Chowki Courts are lower courts that handle both civil and criminal cases.

Saiful Haque of the Revolutionary Workers Party stressed that any expansion to the upazila level must be matched with proper infrastructure, a clear budget, and a set timeline.

Prof Riaz said parties urged several issues to be addressed: upazilas situated within district headquarters remain attached to district judges' courts. Existing Chowki Courts and operational upazila courts should continue, with infrastructure upgrades where necessary. A thorough survey, based on population, communication, caseloads, and regional needs, should guide decisions on where courts are truly required.

Elsewhere, courts would be established gradually.

The parties also called for guaranteed funding for court infrastructure and for extending legal aid services down to the upazila level.

Representatives from 30 political parties, including BNP, Jamaat, NCP, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gono Samhati Andolon, CPB, Biplobi Workers Party, and Amar Bangladesh Party, have been participating in the sessions with the National Consensus Commission since June 2.