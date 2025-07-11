Consensus talks: Parties agree to end arbitrary CJ pick

Political parties reached consensus on two key issues, including the appointment of the chief justice, on the 11th day of the second phase of talks with the National Consensus Commission yesterday.

All 30 parties present agreed that article 95 of the constitution, which governs Supreme Court judge appointments, must be amended. They proposed that the president appoint the chief justice from the two senior-most judges of the Appellate Division, unless either is under investigation under article 96.

Article 96 outlines procedures for the removal of SC judges on grounds of misconduct or incapacity.

The parties also agreed to reinstate a caretaker government system, calling for a flawless mechanism that reflects the country's democratic legacy and avoids future disputes.

However, discussions on emergency declarations remained inconclusive, with several proposals on the table.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the Foreign Service Academy, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said, "We've agreed the caretaker system must return … but its structure and mechanism is still being worked out. More proposals will be placed in the next meeting."

On judicial appointments, he added, "The proposal, if applied, will limit arbitrary choices."

National Citizen Party Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, however, raised concerns over the discretion involved in choosing between two senior judges. "We recommend appointing the senior most judge to prevent partisan bias. In the past, loyalty influenced appointments. We want a specific law to ensure transparency and consistency."

Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad also said, "We propose amending article 95 to mandate appointments strictly by seniority."

Another major point of debate was the use and misuse of articles 141A, 141B and 141C of the constitution.

Article 141A empowers the president to declare a state of emergency if the nation's security or economy is threatened by war, external aggression or internal disturbance.

Article 141B allows laws or executive actions that override certain fundamental rights, including freedoms of movement, assembly, association, speech, profession and property, during emergencies.

Article 141C allows the president to suspend enforcement of these rights and halt related court proceedings while an emergency is in effect.

All parties agreed to remove "internal disturbance" as a valid ground from article 141A. They proposed that only constitutional crises, pandemics, natural disasters, foreign invasion or threats to sovereignty be deemed acceptable.

Salahuddin stressed that emergency declarations should require full cabinet approval, not just the prime minister's. The BNP also demanded that certain rights, particularly the right to life and protection from torture, remain intact during emergencies, unless someone is being prosecuted under article 47(3) for war crimes or genocide.

NCP's Akhtar Hossain warned that vague terms like "internal disturbance" have been used to suppress dissent in the past. "Currently, the president can declare an emergency with the prime minister's countersignature. We propose that this require prior cabinet approval, or preferably approval from an all-party parliamentary committee or the full parliament."

Jamaat's Azad agreed: "Article 141A should be amended. Emergency powers must never become political weapons. We have also proposed ensuring citizens retain access to legal recourse during emergencies."

He suggested that the next parliament form a cross-party committee in its first session to review and recommend emergency declarations. "It should include ruling and opposition members to ensure balanced decision-making."

Salahuddin reiterated the need to curb political misuse of emergency powers. "There was broad agreement to reform articles 141B and 141C for this reason."

Prof Ali Riaz, vice president of the Consensus Commission, expressed optimism about the progress made in the discussion yesterday. "We hope to reach consensus on the remaining critical issues in upcoming sessions."