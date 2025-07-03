Consensus talks enter ninth day amid focus on unresolved issues

The ninth day of meetings between the National Consensus Commission and political parties began at 11:15am today at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, with participants aiming to build on earlier progress through continued dialogue.

Today's discussion is set to focus on presidential clemency, decentralisation of the judiciary, and the declaration of a state of emergency – three major issues still awaiting resolution.

Top leaders from various political parties are attending the meeting, including Salahuddin Ahmed, standing committee member of the BNP; Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami; and Akhter Hossen, member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Professor Ali Riaz, vice-president of the National Consensus Commission, is presiding over the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Prof Ali Riaz said, "We will now move forward to discuss the unresolved issues from earlier rounds of dialogue. Today's discussion will also take into account the opinions you have previously shared.

"If we can reach a consensus after today's discussion, I believe it would be the most positive outcome. We hope to end the day with a productive conclusion through meaningful dialogue."

Prof Ali Riaz further said, "It is through the sacrifice of many lives that we are able to sit here today. We must always keep that in mind. That should guide our path. After enduring much oppression and suffering, we are now at a place of possibility – a place of opportunity. We cannot afford to squander this chance."