Consensus talks enter 7th day as political parties discuss key constitutional reforms

The second phase of political dialogue between parties and the National Consensus Commission (NCC) entered its seventh day today, with a focus on crucial constitutional reforms.

The session began at 11:00am at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka and was chaired by NCC Vice-Chair Prof Ali Riaz.

Today's agenda includes discussions on the proposed Appointment Committee for Constitutional and Statutory Bodies, the idea of a bicameral legislature, the election process for the upper house, and the roles and responsibilities of the proposed upper house.

According to sources, unresolved reform proposals will be prioritised in today's session.

Although earlier proposals suggested forming an NCC to handle appointments to constitutional institutions, the commission has since moved away from that idea.

Instead, a new proposal has been tabled to form an Appointment Committee for Constitutional and Statutory Bodies. However, the BNP has raised objections, arguing that this could reduce the authority of the executive branch.

Meanwhile, the party has conditionally agreed to a proposal limiting the tenure of a prime minister to a maximum of 10 years.

In earlier sessions, most political parties -- except some left-leaning and smaller groups -- reached consensus on proposals relating to the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

There has also been broad support for amending Article 70 of the Constitution.

A majority of the parties also have agreed in principle to create 100 separate parliamentary seats for women.

Significant progress has also been made in discussions regarding the presidential election process.

It is mentionable that during the first round of talks, a total of 45 sessions were held with 33 political parties and coalitions, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, CPB, Nagorik Oikya, Ganosamhati Andolon, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and AB Party.