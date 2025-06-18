Consensus on MPs voting against party lines, with exceptions

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed speaks at a meeting of the National Consensus Commission with political parties at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital. The commission in the second round of dialogue yesterday continued discussions on recommendations made by various reform commissions. Photo: PID

Opposition MPs to chair at least 4 standing committees

Women's reserved seat to increase from 50 to 100

Bicameral legislature, CJ appointment still being debated

Political parties will allow MPs to vote against party lines except on no-confidence motions and finance bills.

While they have agreed to amend Article 70 of the constitution at yesterday's National Consensus Commission meeting, there is still debate on two other exceptions: national security issues during a war and constitutional amendments.

The parties also agreed on opposition MPs chairing at least four key parliamentary standing committees and increasing the number of reserved seats for women in parliament from 50 to 100.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami was the only party to skip the talks.

At present, Article 70 disqualifies MPs who vote against their parties. The proposed change would relax this rule, allowing MPs to dissent.

The parties argue that critical matters like no-confidence motions and finance bills require unity and lawmakers should not be allowed to vote against their parties on such matters.

But the NCP leaders said these exceptions would defeat the purpose of reforming Article 70 and limit MPs' independent judgement on key national issues.

Meanwhile, most parties, excluding a few Islamist ones, agreed on increasing women's seats. Disagreements remain over how those seats should be filled.

While parties such as the NCP advocated direct election to ensure a public mandate for women, others preferred retaining the current nomination-based system, which allocates women's seats to parties in proportion to their directly elected MPs.

Another point of partial consensus was the distribution of parliamentary standing committee chairperson roles. The commission proposed a formula to determine the number of opposition MPs that would chair standing committees.

This formula guarantees at least four standing committees headed by the opposition regardless of their number of seats and goes up to 24 committees if the opposition secures 149 seats.

The four committees guaranteed for the opposition are public accounts, privileges, estimates, and public undertakings.

Professor Ali Riaz, vice-chair of the National Consensus Commission, said at the end of the meeting that most political groups, with the exception of two parties, have agreed on the need to reform the process of appointing the chief justice. Further discussions are scheduled for next week.

On the proposal to establish a bicameral legislature, he acknowledged that some parties had raised objections. "They believe the idea should be reconsidered. But overall, the discussions are progressing positively. We hope to finalise the national charter by July."

Asked about Jamaat's absence, Riaz said the commission is in communication with Jamaat and other parties. "We hope they will join tomorrow's discussions."

Responding to allegations from two political parties that the commission's activities appear biased, Riaz said, "Any political party is free to raise concerns. But we are conducting our work with full impartiality."

Meanwhile, Salahuddin Ahmed, a key BNP policymaker, said the party has agreed to a number of proposals that were not on its reform agenda.

Regarding the chief justice appointment, he said: "As it stands, the constitution gives the president full authority. This means any citizen could theoretically be appointed chief justice. We believe such unqualified discretion is inappropriate. We want to introduce clear restrictions: criteria must be defined, and the president should make appointments accordingly."

Regarding the proposal for a bicameral legislature, Salahuddin said: "We support the idea of a two-chamber parliament, as outlined in our 31-point reform plan. The proposed upper chamber, tentatively called the senate, would have 100 seats. While the name and structure are not yet finalised, most parties have expressed agreement with both the concept of a bicameral legislature and the 100-seat proposal. A few parties have raised objections, but they are in the minority."

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said the chief adviser stated that only reforms backed by broad consensus would be implemented. "We took this very seriously and expressed concern over any attempt to impose decisions under the guise of consensus. We reiterate that without full agreement, no measure should be implemented."

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, described the consensus on Article 70 as historically significant.

He said while parties had agreed to reserve 100 seats for women, there is still no consensus on how they would be filled.

Meanwhile, Ariful Islam Adib, senior joint convenor of the NCP, and Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said the government is showing "signs of partiality" in its approach to the reform process.

Adib said: "We believe that the July Charter -- formulated through the National Consensus Commission -- must be protected and implemented via either a constituent assembly or a public referendum."

He pointed out that while certain political parties have been prioritised, it would be in the spirit of the July Uprising and the ensuing charter to also include other participating parties, civil society, professional groups, students, and families of martyrs.

Tasnim Jara said although NCP's position was to abolish Article 70, it agreed to retain it for certain exceptions in the spirit of consensus. However, she said her party was opposed to BNP's proposal to extend Article 70 to national security and constitutional amendments. "MPs must be free to express their views on such critical issues. On national security, particularly wartime decisions, there must be collective consensus. MPs' right to vote freely must be preserved."

Nur said that most parties supported the idea of a bicameral legislature. "Our party has long supported a proportional representation system. We agreed to back this model in the upper house for national unity."

Gazi Ataur Rahman, joint secretary general and spokesperson of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, criticised the commission for "pushing" the proposal to reserve 100 seats for women, saying it was contrary to the goals of the July Uprising.

"Women already have full rights to contest all 300 constituencies. True dignity comes when they lead political parties and compete equally, not through reservations, which is inherently disrespectful," he said. However, he also clarified that if all parties agreed to the proposal for 100 reserved seats for women, his party would not oppose it.

Political parties that joined Tuesday's session included the BNP, NCP, CPB, Islami Andolan, Nagorik Oikya, Gano Odhikar Parishad, and Ganosamhati Andolon.

The National Consensus Commission was represented by Ali Riaz, along with Abdul Mueed Chowdhury, Safar Raj Hossain, Badiul Alam Majumdar, and Dr Iftekharuzzaman.