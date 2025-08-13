Consensus commission’s term extended till Sept 15

The government has extended the term of the National Consensus Commission till September 15.

The commission's six-month tenure was set to expire on August 15.

A notification in this regard, signed by Cabinet Division Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid, was issued on Monday night.

On February 12, the seven-member consensus commission was formed under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The commission was tasked with reviewing and adopting recommendations from six national reform commissions. As part of this responsibility, it has been engaging in discussions with political parties to reach agreements on reforms.

Professor Ali Riaz, head of the Constitution Reform Commission, serves as the commission's vice president.

Members of the other reform commissions are Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, head of the Public Administration Reform Commission; Safar Raj Hossain, head of the Police Reform Commission; Badiul Alam Majumdar, head of the Election Reform Commission; Justice Emdadul Haque, head of the Judicial Reform Commission; and Iftekharuzzaman, head of the Anti-Corruption Commission Reform Commission.

The Consensus Commission is now preparing the final draft of the July Charter, reflecting the consensus reached during two phases of its talks with political parties. It has also resumed its third phase of talks to implement the charter.

The law ministry is providing secretarial support to the commission.