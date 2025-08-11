Consensus commission: Talks begin on implementation of July Charter

The National Consensus Commission has entered the third phase of its work, focusing on securing a legally binding framework for the July Charter and determining how it will be implemented before the next national election.

"We are now seeking a sustainable and strong path through which the charter will be implemented," commission vice-president Prof Ali Riaz told The Daily Star after a meeting yesterday.

"Many alternatives were discussed today [yesterday], but nothing was finalised. We want to review all options and their implications thoroughly before moving forward."

The third phase of discussions began yesterday at the Jatiya Sangsad LD Hall, where the commission met with leading legal experts, including former Supreme Court Justice MA Matin, Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, Dhaka University Law Faculty Dean Mohammad Ikramul Haque, Senior Supreme Court Advocate Sharif Bhuiyan, Barrister Tanim Hossain Shawon, and Barrister Imran Siddique.

According to a commission member who requested anonymity, several participants suggested seeking an official reference from the Supreme Court under Article 106 to resolve key constitutional issues related to the charter.

All the experts agreed that since August 5, the country has already entered "a new constitutional order" that the court cannot ignore.

Other proposals included holding a referendum -- though some cautioned it would be politically challenging due to the risk of disagreement -- and expanding the scope of the current ordinance to accommodate the required changes.

One expert also discussed forming a constituent assembly, while others pointed to the Legal Framework Order as a potential solution, weighing its pros and cons.

"This was essentially a preliminary discussion," Prof Riaz said.

"We listened to the experts to understand the legal options for implementing the July Charter. We will continue engaging with more legal experts, both formally and informally, to ensure all alternatives are explored."

He added that the commission is not currently seeking input from political experts. "Right now, we need a clear legal path for implementation. Once we have that, we can speak to the political parties and experts."

The commission will not hold any meeting today but will work internally to finalise the draft of the July Charter and set the schedule for the next phase of discussions.

The National Consensus Commission, chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, was established to build political agreement around reform proposals from six commissions launched by the interim government in October last year -- covering the constitution, electoral system, judiciary, anti-corruption measures, administration, and police reform.

In its first phase, between March 20 and May 19, the commission held 44 meetings with 32 parties, reaching consensus on 62 proposals.

In the second, starting June 2, it hosted 23 more sessions with 30 parties, securing agreement on all 19 issues discussed.

The issues were: chairmanship of the parliamentary standing committee; delimitation of constituencies; provisions relating to the president's power of pardon; decentralisation of the judiciary — (a) decentralisation of the Supreme Court, (b) expansion of subordinate courts at the upazila level; declaration of a state of emergency; appointment of the chief justice; amendment of the constitution; tenure of the prime minister; formation of the Election Commission; formation of the Police Commission; and proposals relating to the expansion of citizens' fundamental rights.

The proposals adopted with notes of dissent are: amendment of Article 70 of the constitution; provision allowing the prime minister to hold multiple offices; provisions relating to the appointment of the Public Service Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General, Anti-Corruption Commission, and Ombudsman -- previously proposed under the name "Selection Committee for Constitutional and Statutory Bodies" (earlier proposed as the "National Constitutional Council" or "NCC"); women's representation in parliament; bicameral parliament; method of electing the president; caretaker government; fundamental principles of the state; and powers and responsibilities of the president [Article 48(3)].