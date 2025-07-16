Consensus commission holds meeting over progress of ongoing dialogues

The National Consensus Commission held a meeting at its office in the National Parliament Building this afternoon to discuss the progress of ongoing dialogues with political parties.

Chaired by the commission's Vice-President Ali Riaz, the meeting began with a one-minute silence in observance of "July Martyrs' Day", in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the July-August mass uprising.

The commission members held an in-depth discussion on various aspects and progress of the ongoing dialogues with 30 parties over the past 14 days.

The meeting focused on exploring potential proposals and policy directions to resolve disagreements among political parties regarding the appointment of the chief adviser of a caretaker government and the formation of a bicameral parliament.

Speaking to The Daily Star over the phone today, Ali Riaz said the commission members have reviewed the proposals received from the political parties.

"We are considering all the proposals. We have not yet reached any final decision," he said.

At the end of the meeting, commission members expressed their sincere thanks to the participating political parties for engaging in the discussions with openness and constructiveness.

Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, Md Ayub Mia, and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Monir Haidar were present at the meeting.