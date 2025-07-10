Consensus commission holds 11th meeting with political parties

The eleventh-day meeting of the National Consensus Commission with political parties is currently underway as part of the second phase of its dialogue.

The discussion began at 11:15am today at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Leaders from various political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the NCP, are participating in the meeting.

Today's discussion focuses on the appointment of the chief justice, the caretaker government system, and the declaration of a state of emergency.

The meeting began with opening remarks from the commission's vice-president, Prof Ali Riaz.

Following the discussion, Prof Riaz will formally brief journalists. Afterwards, representatives from the political parties are expected to give their own briefings.

It is mentionable that the National Consensus Commission, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, began its activities on February 15.